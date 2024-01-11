Humane Society of Harrisburg aims to become “no-kill” shelter by joining forces with Brandywine Valley SPCA

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area aims to become a “no-kill” shelter by the end of 2024 after joining forces with Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The leadership of the Harrisburg Humane Society and Brandywine Valley SPCA announced Thursday that both governing boards had unanimously approved entering into an affiliation agreement.

“Joining the efforts of our dedicated staff and volunteers with the expertise of the Brandywine Valley SPCA will help us elevate our level of care,” HSHA Interim Executive Director Aspasia Yeager said in a news release. “By combining our shared mission and passions, we can continue to grow, save more lives, and reach more of our community with vital resources, while operating more efficiently to keep the focus on the animals who are counting on us.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA was founded nearly 100 years ago in Chester County and continuously works to expand its no-kill initiatives across the country.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Currently, Brandywine Valley SPCA operates and cares for more than 17,000 lost, stray, owner-surrendered, and abused and neglected animals in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as the entire state of Delaware and maintains a 98-percent live release rate.

Delaware became the first "no-kill" state in the country thanks to the work of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Now Brandywine Valley SPCA is working to bring this level of lifesaving standard to the Harrisburg region.

“There is an opportunity for growth and a need in this area of Pennsylvania, and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to bring our proven track record as a leader in animal welfare, and no-kill mission to this community where there is still work to be done,” BVSPCA and HSHA Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb said. “We are counting on those in the Central community to embrace the partnership by supporting HSHA through adopting and donating, not only financially, but also with their time by serving as volunteers and fosters.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA will continue to be a national mentor to animal welfare organizations and match adopters with shelter animals locally and across the country.

Over the years, Brandywine Valley SPCA has led the national largest adoption event in several states which has led to nearly 16,000 adoptions.

“Brandywine Valley SPCA has a proven track record of successful life-saving programming and helping many animal welfare organizations around the country. It’s great to see organizations like Brandywine support community, and state-wide no-kill success as they continue to grow. We commend both the Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area for the vision and opportunities they are mutually creating for Harrisburg and the state of Pennsylvania,” said Julie Castle, Chief Executive Officer of Best Friends Animal Society.

As Brandywine Valley SPCA and Humane Society of Harrisburg Area join together, the organizations welcome adopters, donors, fosters and volunteers.

For more information, you can visit humanesocietyhbg.org and bvspca.org.