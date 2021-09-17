Clear the Shelters

Find a New Best Friend Saturday as We Clear the Shelters!

Many adoption fees are waived for people adopting from shelters throughout our area

Need a little love in your life? Someone who really listens, who is delighted to see you each and every day -- and who is ready to cuddle anytime?

Adopt a shelter pet at our Clear the Shelters events Saturday or Sunday!

Many local animal shelters are waiving or discounting adoption fees as part of Clear the Shelters. The nationwide event kicked off Aug. 23 and runs until Sept. 19.

And the need has never been greater -- local shelters say they have plenty of adoptable pets, particularly after the spring "kitten season."

So far, we've seen more than 83,000 pets adopted during this year's #ClearTheShelters events!

Find a participating shelter with our interactive map on this page (just scroll down a little).

Six kittens and their momma are among the many animals up for adoption at Faithful Friends Animal Society in Delaware. The group is one of many teaming up with NBC10 for the Clear the Shelters event.

And if you do adopt, make sure to post a picture on your social media. Tag @nbcphiladelphia and use the hash tag #ClearTheShelters.

