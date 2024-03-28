Dogs at ACCT Philly risk euthanasia due to overcrowding, adoption fees waived

ACCT Philly is seeking the community’s help to avoid euthanizing dogs as the shelter is now over capacity.

The shelter said there is no space for incoming dogs and adoption fees have been waived for dogs over 40 pounds now through Wednesday.

"We started Wednesday with not a single kennel open and dogs are being euthanized for space," an ACCT Philly spokesperson said in a statement.

If you're looking to adopt, the shelter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit ACCTPhilly.org for more information.