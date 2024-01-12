Burlington County Animal Shelter celebrates first adoption of 2024

Just a few days into 2024, Burlington County Animal Shelter is celebrating its first adoption of the new year.

A dog named Mecca was adopted on Jan. 5 by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst resident Ebony Toney and his daughter.

The 4-year-old bulldog had been in the shelter since August after being surrendered by his former owner.

“Mecca is a goofy boy who lives for making people smile,” Burlington County Animal Shelter Director Ericka Haines said in a news release. “He’s really playful and we’re thrilled he is starting off the year in a wonderful new home.”

Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Dan O’Connell shared his excitement for Mecca and hopes more loving pets find their forever homes.

"Our most sincere thanks and best wishes go out to the Toney family for opening their hearts and home to Mecca. It’s a great way to start 2024 and we’re hopeful many more residents will follow their example and adopt or foster some of the other wonderful dogs and cats at the shelter still waiting to find a new family,” said O’Connell. “I encourage anyone thinking about adopting a new companion to visit the shelter. Your next best friend could be waiting for you.”

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend you can visit the Burlington County Animal Shelter located at 35 Academy Drive in Westampton.

Walk-in visits to the shelter are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3:30 p.m. and on Thursdays from noon to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays are by appointment only. For more information click here.