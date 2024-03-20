Brandywine Valley SPCA bringing adoptable pets to local PetSmart stores for National Adoption Week

This is your chance to adopt a furry friend who needs a loving home.

In partnership with PetSmart Charities, Brandywine Valley SPCA will bring adoptable pets to four local PetSmart locations for National Adoption Week.

The special in-store adoption event will take place this weekend and feature puppies, kittens, dogs and cats.

PetSmart Charities is celebrating its 30th anniversary and hopes people will attend these events and adopt.

“PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week can be the perfect chance to give a pet in need what they need most – people to love,” Director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities Heidi Marston said in a news release. “With so many shelters across the nation struggling to keep pace with the number of animals in need of care, adopting a new pet makes an impact on the health of your community, too."

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart locations in our area:

Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christiana: 1291 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19713

Rehoboth: 19563 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Plymouth Meeting: 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Millsboro: 26680 Centerview Drive, Millsboro, DE 19966

Plymouth Meeting: 2100 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

To view all available pets for adoption you can visit bvspca.org/adopt.