City workers union blocked traffic at City Hall after authorizing strike

Members of the local union District 33, a part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), began demonstrating outside City Hall in Philadelphia after they authorized a strike Wednesday afternoon.

SkyForce10 was over the scheme and a sea of men and women in matching green shirts could be seen spilling out onto the street.

This union represents over a million public service workers in Philadelphia.

This demonstration followed a “special general members meeting” that the union held at 5 p.m. inside of City Hall.

**ATTENTION ALL BARGAINING UNIT MEMBERS OF DISTRICT COUNCIL 33** We are asking all members to attend this SPECIAL GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING at 5:00PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at City Hall. We are taking our message directly to the city administration. pic.twitter.com/Sw7ADAZH1s — afscme33 (@afscme33) October 23, 2024

The meeting was held to discuss contract updates and whether they would authorize a strike.

This comes after the District 33 contract with the city of Philadelphia ended on June 30, 2024.

In July the president of District 33, Greg Boulware, met with Mayor Cherelle Parker where she offered them a one-year contract extension, which he took back to the union’s executive board.

The union board thought a four-year deal would be more beneficial to its members that would add substantial raises, pension changes and employee protections. This proposal was submitted to the city in mid-August.

On October 17, the union met with the City Council and said the city presented a “disrespectful” proposal that was the same generic one they offered to other municipal unions.

The union has asked the city to present a different proposal by early next week.

NBC10 has reached out to the city but have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.