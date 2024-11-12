City Council to hear testimony on 76ers' new arena plan

Philadelphia City Council’s Committee of the Whole will begin two days of testimony, this week, on the proposal for a Sixers arena in Center City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, City Council representatives said that officials with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration at expected to testify on the first day of the hearing -- though, they didn't note specifically which officials.

On Tuesday, City Council will hear testimony from officials with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration on a proposal to bring a new arena for the 76ers to Center City during a hearing in City Hall. The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and run through 4:30 p.m. The hearing will be livestreamed in this story.

In a second day of testimony set for Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, City Council plans to hear from officials for the Philadelphia 76ers. These officials are expected to detail reasons for wanting to bring this arena project to Center City.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

There will be future hearings where members of the public will be able to provide testimony on the area plan to City Council as well. Officials said that there will be portions of hearings on Nov. 19, 20 and 26 that will include public testimony and there will be entire hearings on Nov. 21, 2024 and Dec. 2, 2024 that will be reserved for public testimony as well.

City Council is hearing testimony on a package of bills -- all submitted by City Councilmember Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.) -- that relate to the proposal to construct a $1.3 billion arena to Center City, between Market and Filbert streets at 10th and 11th streets.

Late last month, when this package of bills was first introduced, Philadelphia residents opposed to the arena plan interrupted the hearing, waving signs and leading chants of "no arena."

Many in the communities closest to the proposed site of the arena have long opposed the plan.

Also, City Council has also created a website to provide additional information on the ongoing Sixers arena deliberations. It's here: https://phlcouncil.com/arena-info/.

City officials said the website also gives the public information on how to sign up to testify and give public comments during the upcoming arena hearings.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.