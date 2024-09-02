Philadelphia

83% of Citizens Bank Park workers vote yes to authorize strike from Aramark

Aramark food service workers at Lincoln Financial Field are taking this week to vote on the possibility of a strike with the final results scheduled to be announced on Friday, Sept. 6

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A majority of Aramark workers at Citizens Bank Park voted to join employees of the Wells Fargo Center on strike on Sunday.

Food service and retail workers who are represented by the Unite Here Local 274 union casted their ballots with 83% voting yes to authorize a strike on Sunday, Sept. 1.

“We remain committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a settlement that works for all parties. Unfortunately, the union and its members voted tonight for a strike at Citizen’s Bank Park. We have contingency plans in place to ensure our services are not interrupted and that the fan experience remains strong," a spokesperson with Aramark said in a statement to NBC10 on Sunday night.

This vote by Citizens Bank Park workers comes on the heels of workers at the Wells Fargo Center authorizing a strike in April.

Local 274 said in a statement that the workers are pushing for higher wages and healthcare.

The union claims Aramark counts employee hours at different venues separately -- even though, they said, workers do the same jobs for the same employer no matter the venue. The union said this keeps many workers from being eligible for health benefits.

