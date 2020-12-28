Christmas Tree Recycling

Need to Recycle a Christmas Tree in Philly? Here's Where and How

There are plenty of locations where city residents can recycle their tree.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphians, do you need to recycle a Christmas tree?

The city's annual tree recycling runs from Monday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 16. City residents can drop off a tree to be recycled in an environmentally-friendly way. Goats are even involved.

Please ensure trees are free of all decorations and untied. Trees with decorations cannot be recycled.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

end of year weather 22 hours ago

Storm to Put a Damper on End of 2020 Into the New Year

Deadly Crash 16 mins ago

Speed Being Blamed in Deadly Head-on Crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge

Residents can drop off trees at any of these locations:

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

City Sanitation Centers, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

3033 S. 63rd Street
Domino Lane & Umbria Street
State Road & Ashburner Street
2601 W. Glenwood Avenue
3901 N. Delaware Avenue
5100 Grays Avenue

Christmas Tree Drop-Off Locations, open on weekends:

Click here to see the city's interactive map of other locations that you can drop off Christmas trees, or use the list below:

LocationDate and Time
7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Rec.)Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1400 Cottman - Pennway and Cottman Ave. (Jardel Rec.)Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cathedral and Ridge Ave.
January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gravers Lane and Seminole St.
Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington Ln. and Ardleigh
Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wayne Ave and Logan St.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Castor and Foulkrod St.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
54th and Woodbine Ave.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
43rd and Powelton Ave.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Corinthian and Poplar St.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
American and Thompson St.Dates: January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Broad and Christian St.January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
15th and Bigler St.January 9, 2020 and January 16, 2020 
Times: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community-Based Weekend Drop-Off Events:

Community GroupLocationDate and TimeSuggested
Donation
South Philly Green16th and Wolf StreetsSunday, Jan. 3, 12 p.m.–3 p.m.$5.00
South Philly Green17th and Manton StreetsSunday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.$5.00
East Mt. Airy NeighborsHistoric Upsala Mansion, 6430 Germantown Ave.Sunday, Jan. 3, 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m.$5.00
Passyunk Square Civic AssociationColumbus Square Park, corner of 13th and WhartonSaturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.$5.00
South of South Neighborhood Association1601 Washington Ave.Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.$5.00
Lower Moyamensing Civic AssociationSouth Philadelphia High School, 2101 South Broad St.Saturday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 10, 12 p.m.–3 p.m.$5.00
Philly Goat ProjectThe Farm at Awbury Arboretum, 6336 Ardleigh St. (at Duval)Saturdays, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. (rain dates: Sundays, Jan. 10 and Jan. 24)$20.00
Philly Goat Project and Philadelphia Parks & RecreationFairmount Park Organic Recycling Center, 3850 West Ford Rd.Saturday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (rain date: Saturday, Feb. 6)$20.

Here are more details on how you can donate your discarded tree to the Philly Goat Project. Goats will munch on the undecorated tree. Any parts of the tree the goats don't eat will be turned into woodchips.

For more information on Philadelphia's Christmas Tree recycling program, click here.

This article tagged under:

Christmas Tree RecyclingholidaysChristmas Treesrecyclinggoats
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us