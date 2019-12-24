Southwest Philadelphia

Christmas Eve Shooting Leaves Teen Dead in SW Philadelphia

The shooting caused the car in which they were traveling to crash and flip over.

By NBC10 Staff

Police surround an overturned car after it crashed following a fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
Police surround an overturned car after it crashed following a fatal shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

A 17-year-old boy died and a 20-year-old woman was injured during a Christmas Eve shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The teen and the woman were in a car on the 2600 block of Carroll Street when someone opened fire shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The shooting caused the car to crash and flip over close to the nearby intersection of 68th Street and Dicks Avenue. The woman was taken to a hospital, though police did not immediately provide her condition.

Police could not immediately provide a motive for the shooting, and no arrests were immediately reported.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

