There has been swift push back from the medical community since President-elect Donald Trump chose Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 14.

NBC10 was able to talk about the decision with Dr. Paul Offit who is the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Offit explained why he thinks RFK Jr. is not a good fit for the role.

"So here's a man, Robert F Kennedy Jr., who is a virulent anti-vaccine activist," Dr. Offit said. "He's a science denialist, He has his own truths. He makes them up including scientific truths."

Kennedy gained attention for criticizing the COVID-19 vaccines and childhood immunizations. He has also claimed that vaccines are tied to autism despite evidence disproving that.

"I think what that says is it says that at some level science is losing its place as a source of truth. People just declare their own truths as scientific truths and that is worse," Dr. Offit explained.

Kennedy told NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard that he would not block any vaccines if he gets the job as secretary.

"I'm not gonna take away anybody's vaccines. I've never been an anti-vaccine," Kennedy said during that interview. "If vaccines are working for somebody, I'm not going to take them away."

Kennedy is also a critic of U.S. health policy and has pushed for changes to food and drug regulations. He said that he would get rid of parts of the FDA.

NBC10 has reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump campaign for comment. We have not heard back yet.