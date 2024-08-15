Choco Tacos return to Philly for a limited time

Gopuff -- a food and consumer goods delivery service headquartered in Philadelphia -- is bringing the fan-favorite Choco Taco back for a limited time, thanks to a partnership with the company that created the company that created the chocolatey frozen treat.

On Thursday, starting at 11 a.m., Gopuff will have Choco Tacos available for order for the first time in years.

The offer comes at Gopuff has partnered with GlacierPoint – the original creator and owner of the Choco Taco.

In a statement on the limited release, Gopuff representatives said that social media "has been flooded with fans pleading" for the return of Choco Tacos after the product was discontinued by Klondike back in 2022.

Now, Gopuff and GlacierPoint’s Sweet Summits Ice Cream brand are bringing this nostalgic favorite back -- in New York City and Philadelphia -- for a limited time.

Choco Tacos will be available from Gopuff starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

These will be handmade Choco Tacos that will be slightly different that fans may remember -- those available Thursday will have chocolate sprinkles instead of nuts on them -- and will be priced at $3.99.

Gopuff FAM members will be able to score the treats for just 90 cents.

Also, a statement on the event said that, to honor the return of the Choco Taco, Gopuff is "throwing it back to the 90s" this week by offering 90-cent nostalgic treats like Push Pops, Dunakroos, Cosmic Brownies, Gushers and more for Gopuff FAM members.

The Choco Taco was invented by Alan Drazen in 1983, according to Eater. It was first made available as an ice cream truck-only treat by Philadelphia company Jack & Jill before being owned by Unilever.

For a brief period, Choco Tacos were also sold at Taco Bell. In February of this year, the fast-food chain re-partnered with Klondike to bring back the dessert for a limited time.