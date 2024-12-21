Sang Kee Peking Duck House, a beloved restaurant in Philadelphia's Chinatown, has reopened its doors after the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) shut it down earlier this month due to a hot steam issue.

The steam issue first creeped up earlier this month, Sang Kee had alerted customers in an Instagram post to "walk carefully" around taped off parts of the sidewalk with "200 degree hot steam escaping through multiple holes and crevices across the sidewalk."

Steam could be seen coming from a chimney on the ground in front of the restaurant, and several orange and white cones were on the sidewalk outside.

After finding no resolution, the restaurant shared on Friday, Dec. 13, that they had to close indefinitely.

A red-and-white cease operations notice from L&I was posted to the restaurant's door at the corner of North 9th and Winter Streets.

Now, just a few days later, on Friday, Dec. 20, the eatery shared an updated message on Instagram with the caption, "Guess who's back?"

The post read in part:

"During this extraordinary challenge time, your outpouring of support and offers to assist have meant the world to us. It's because of your voices and encouragement, combined with the collective efforts of community leaders and city officials, that a temporary solution has been put in place -- allowing us to reopen our doors."

Sang Kee officially reopened its doors for customers Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.