A fire tore through at least one building in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood early Tuesday sending thick smoke over Center City for hours.

The blaze began just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in a building with an orange awning along 10th Street near and Race Street, Philadelphia firefighters said.

Firefighters from a neighboring firehouse were on the scene within seconds, Philadelphia Fire Capt. Derek Bowmer said.

People were evacuated from at least five apartment units but no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Vivi Bubble Tea and Lucky Market were among the businesses near the fire.

The fire expanded to two alarms as firefighters pulled back due to partial collapse and fear of further collapse, Bowmer said.

Flames could still be seen after 5 a.m. Fire alarms could be heard coming from nearby homes as the smoke wafted from the blaze. People roused by the fire fled their homes without shoes and at least one in a robe.

The fire was finally considered contained around 6:15 a.m., firefighters said. But, smoke continued to rise from the structure.

Expect traffic troubles in the area of 10th and Race.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.