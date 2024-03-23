Rescue crews are currently working on finding a 6-year-old child in a creek, according to officials.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, three girls were playing by Chester Creek when two of them slipped on the mud and fell into the water, officials told NBC10.

One of the girls was able to get herself out, but the 6-year-old is believed to still be in the water, officials said.

The area of the creek is located near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, Delaware County, according to the director of Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services Tim Boyce.

Rescue boats are in the water looking for the girl as the Coast Guard circles above the scene.

As of a little after 8 p.m. on Saturday night, crews have so far found nothing in their search, Boyce said.

We have a news crew working to find more information and will update as we learn more.