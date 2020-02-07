Child, 4, Killed By Gunshot Wound in New Jersey

A child died from a gunshot wound at a house in Browns Mills, New Jersey, authorities said Friday night.
The victim, identified only as a 4-year-old, may have been flown to a nearby hospital, according to initial reports.
But the child died a short time after the shooting along Maricopa Trail in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, Burlington County.
Police were expected to hold a press conference at 11 p.m.
Check back for more details as they become known about this breaking news story.