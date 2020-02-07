child shot

Child, 4, Killed By Gunshot Wound in New Jersey

The victim apparently died in an accidental shooting, officials say

By NBC10 Staff

Jason Ryan/NBC10

A child died from a gunshot wound at a house in Browns Mills, New Jersey, authorities said Friday night.

The victim, identified only as a 4-year-old, may have been flown to a nearby hospital, according to initial reports.

But the child died a short time after the shooting along Maricopa Trail in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, Burlington County.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Dog Attack 4 hours ago

3 Dogs Captured, Owner Charged After 11 Attacks in South Jersey Town

Montgomery County 6 hours ago

Police Officers Attacked, Hurt During Teen Fights in Montgomery County

Police were expected to hold a press conference at 11 p.m.

Check back for more details as they become known about this breaking news story.

This article tagged under:

child shotNew JerseyDREW SMITHPemberton Township
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us