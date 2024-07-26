Chester County

Police in Chester County seek ‘suspicious' man accused of knocking on doors, exposing himself

Residents in one Chester County town are being asked to check their home security footage after police said they're looking for a man who's been knocking on doors and exposing himself.

The Willistown Township Police Department is urging residents in the area of Fairview Drive and surrounding neighborhoods to be on the lookout for this suspect.

Police said the suspicious man was seen knocking on windows and doors during the overnight hours of July 17 and July 18 in the area of Paoli Pike and Fairview Road.

He was last seen wearing a backward baseball cap, a Stan Ray t-shirt, and shorts. Police noted that all his clothing items still had security tags.

Investigators said the man may have come to the area using the train or after being treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information about this person is urged to call Willistown detectives at 610-251-0222 or speak with an officer by calling 610-647-1440.

