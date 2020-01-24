Chester County

Chester Co. Woman Sexually Assaulted Inside Her Home By Man Dressed as Contractor

A sketch was released of the man, who fled before police officers arrived to the victim's home in West Grove, Pennsylvania

By NBC10 Staff

Sketch of sex assault suspect

A sketch of the man who attacked a woman in the West Meadows development of West Grove, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

A bald man wearing a workman's "contractor-style" shirt and described as fat is being sought by police in Chester County for entering a woman's house Tuesday and sexually assaulting her.

The man wore a light blue shirt with a dark blue name tag and white piping with the name "Jeff" embroidered on it, police said.

The victim was on the phone with a relative when the attacker knocked on her front door of a home in the 100 block of Columbine Drive in the West Meadows development, police said. When she answered, she let him in "under the guise of being there to complete recent home repairs," police said.

"The relative on the phone heard the victim screaming and called 9-1-1," police said in a statement.

Officers arrived within minutes, but the attacker was gone. He wore khaki pants and the shirt with a name tag and is believed to be in his mid-50s. Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Chester County Regional Police Department at (610)268-2907.

