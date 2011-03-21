Check out Updated Job Postings for the Philadelphia Area

By Maggie March

unemployment 722
Getty Images

Charèsumè Send Resume to Karen Huller Karen@charesume.com

  • Sales Manager, Merchandising, Montgomery County, PA
  • Plant Controller, Chester County,PA
  • Mechanical Engineer, Northeast Philadelphia
  • Jr. Design Engineer, Northeast Philadelphia

DaVita Inc. Contact Valerie Maxwell Valerie.Maxwell@davita.com or www.davita.com/careers

  • Assistant Regional Revenue Manager, Berwyn, PA
  • Supervisor, Collections, Berwyn, PA
  •  Compliance Analyst, Berwyn, PA
  •  Patient Account Representatives, Berwyn, PA

Perry Inc. Contact Dave Weiss staffing@perrytemps.com 856-596-9125

  • Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service positions, Williamstown, NJ
  • Customer Service, Mount Laurel, NJ
  •  Hybrid Customer Service/Administrative, Cherry Hill, NJ
  •  Medical Collections, Voorhees, NJ
  • 3 Help Desk/CS Positions, Center City

Integrity Staffing Solutions Contact Nichole Massiah, nmassiah@integritystaffing.com 302-504-9901

  • Machine Operator, Northeast Philadelphia
  • Accounting Manager, Philadelphia
  • Medical Secretary, Wilmington DE
  • Production Warehouse, Conshohocken, PA
  • Administrative Assistant, Swedesboro, NJ
  • Quality Controller, Southampton, PA
  • Machine Operator, Southampton, PA
  • Admin Support, Fort Washington, PA
  • CNC Set-up Machinist, Warminster, PA
  • Production Warehouse, Montgomeryville, PA
  • Estate Paralegal, Media, PA
  • Production Warehouse, Conshohocken, PA
  • Machine Operator, Northeast Philadelphia
  • Assembler, Bensalem, PA
  • Assembler, Aston, PA
  • P&L Analyst, Wilmington, DE
  • Accounting Manager, Philadelphia
  • IT Finance, Wilmington, DE · Business Analyst, Newark, DE
  • Repo Analyst, Newark, DE · HR Ops Analyst, Newark, DE
  • Customer Service Representatives, Newark, DE
  • Field Service Engineer, New Castle, DE
  • Payroll Specialists, Dover, DE
  • Pest Control Technicians, Elkton, MD
  • Medical Secretary, Wilmington, DE
  • Human Resource Assistant, Swedesboro, NJ
  • Field Service Technician, Delran, NJ
  • Clean Room Packager, Moorestown, NJ
  • 3rd Party Collectors, Cherry Hill, NJ
  • Forklift Operator, Swedesboro, NJ
  • Cherry Picker Operator, Swedesboro, NJ
  • IT Support Specialist, Mount Laurel, NJ
  • Administrative Assistant, Swedesboro, NJ

Global Employment Solutions Contact Joe Verroca, jverroca@gesnetwork.com 610-822-1223

  • Senior Principal Product Development Engineer, Blue Bell, PA
  • Embedded SW/HW Engineer, EE/CE, 5+ years Embedded C, PCB Layout, Plymouth Meeting, PA
  • Manufacturing Plant Maintenance Supervisor, Vineland, NJ
  • IPhone Andriod Mobile Software Developer, Newark, DE
  • JAVA C++ Software Developer, Wayne, PA
  • Category Analyst, Princeton, NJ
  • Lead Mechanical Engineer, Wilmington, DE
  • Sr. Principal Product Development Engineer, Plymouth Meeting, PA
  • Systems Eng, with heavy Mechanical background, Flemington, NJ
  • Maintenance Mechanic, w/PLC troubleshooting skills, West Chester, PA
  • Embedded SW/HW Engineer, EE/CE, 5+ yrs Embedded C, PCB Layout, Norristown, PA
  • Commercial Project Estimators, Quakertown, PA
  • AutoCAD Operator, Emmaus, PA
  • Design Engineer, ME, Exton, PA
  • Maintenance Supervisor, Vineland, NJ
  • Logistics Manager, Lansdale, PA
  • Production Supervisor, Mt Laurel, NJ
  • Maintenance Supervisor, manufacturing, Clementon, NJ
  • Global Tax Leader, Newark, DE · Sr. Tax Analyst, Radnor, PA
  • iPhone Android Mobile Software Developer, Newark, DE
  • eCommerce, Web Analytics, Wayne, PA
  • Sr. DBA Oracle, SQL Server, Wilmington, DE Sr. Programmer JAVA, .NET, Newark, DE
  • SAP Coordinator, MM, FICO, Vineland, NJ
  • JAVA Programmer, Wayne, PA
  • Application Developer, VB.Net, SQL Server, Media, PA
  • Project Manager, S/W, implementation, client facing, Hatboro, PA

The Dubin Group Contact Melissa Wilson, Mwilson@thedubingroup.com 267-507-3186

  • Asset Manager/Finalcial Analyst, Cherry Hill, NJ
  • Corporate Research & Development, Berwyn, PA
  • Receptionists/ Administrative Assistant, Bala Cynwyd, PA
  • Executive Assistant, Philadelphia
  • VP Property/Asset Management, Philadelphia
  • Property Accountant, Philadelphia
  • Treasury Coordinator, Philadelphia
  • Senior Accountant, Huntington Valley, PA
  • Staff Accountant, Huntington Valley, PA
  • Auditor, Philadelphia
  • Corporate Accounting Manager-Controls, Compliance, Wayne,PA
  • Grants Administrator, Philadelphia
  • Paralegal, Philadelphia
  • Executive Administrative Assistant, King of Prussia, PA
  • CDM Billing Analyst, Conshohocken, PA
  • Executive Assistant, Cherry Hill, NJ
  • Customer Service/HR, Bensalem, PA
  • Human Resource Generalist, Bryn Mawr, PA
  • AR Claims Poster (Collector) King of Prussia
  • Bill Review Auditor, King of Prussia, PA
  • Data Entry Coordinator, King of Prussia, PA
  • Customer Service Rep, King of Prussia, PA
  • Compensation Analyst, Conshohocken, PA
  • Work Order Manager, Norristown, PA
  • Divisional Manager Compensation, Conshohocken
  • Paralegal, Philadelphia

Accountants For You & OfficeStaff For You Contact Jerry Mitnik, J.Mitnik@accountantsforyou.com 215-988-7200

  • Accounts Payable Supervisor/Coordinator, Philadelphia
  • Call Center In Bound and Out Bound, Norristown and Center City
  • Cash Receivables Posting, King of Prussia and New Castle, PA
  • Controller, Accounting Manager, CPA Preferred, Philadelphia
  • Customer Service Representative, Center City
  • Financial Analyst, Philadelphia, South Jersey, Northern Delaware
  • Human Resource Manager Union Experience, Philadelphia
  • Medical Billing, Delaware County & Delaware
  • Non-Profit Accounting Professionals, Philadelphia
  • Payroll Processor/Manager, Delaware Valley, Southern NJ
  • Public Accounting Positions—CPA, Philadelphia
  • Senior Accountant—CPA, Lehigh Valley
  • Senior Accountant—CPA, Southeastern PA, NJ and Delaware
  • Senior Internal Auditor, King of Prussia, Philadelphia
  • Senior Tax analyst US & NON US, Philadelphia Metro Region
  • Staff Accountant/Treasury, Southern NJ
