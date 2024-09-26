Caught on Cam: Woman sought after destructive outburst at Broad St. restaurant

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, they said, was caught on surveillance camera during a destructive outburst at a North Philadelphia restaurant.

During the incident, officials said, the woman destroyed more than $8,400 worth of equipment.

Police officials shared video from the incident online.

Law enforcement officials said the incident happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2024, when a woman became irate with employees at a Crown Fried Chicken restaurant located along the 2200 block of N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

At that time, officials said the woman climbed a counter and smashed two cash registers, two receipt printers, two credit card readers and a digital menu monitor.

Police officials describe the woman as wearing all black clothing and black and white Nike sneakers at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to police here.