North Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Woman sought after destructive outburst at Broad St. restaurant

Police are seeking a woman who was caught on surveillance camera smashing cash registers, credit card readers and other equipment during an outburst at a Crown Fried Chicken restaurant on Sept. 24, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

Police are hoping to identify this woman who, officials said, went on a destructive rampage at a Crown Fried Chicken on Broad Street on Sept. 24, 2024.
Philadelphia Police Department

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a woman who, they said, was caught on surveillance camera during a destructive outburst at a North Philadelphia restaurant.

During the incident, officials said, the woman destroyed more than $8,400 worth of equipment.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police officials shared video from the incident online.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Law enforcement officials said the incident happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2024, when a woman became irate with employees at a Crown Fried Chicken restaurant located along the 2200 block of N. Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

At that time, officials said the woman climbed a counter and smashed two cash registers, two receipt printers, two credit card readers and a digital menu monitor.

Police officials describe the woman as wearing all black clothing and black and white Nike sneakers at the time of the incident.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 27 mins ago

Watch: Officials announce charges following raucous car meetups across Philly

New Jersey 6 mins ago

NJ residents to see drop in gas prices this fall thanks to PSE&G

Anyone who may have information about this incident or this individual is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or testing 215-686-TIPS (8477)

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to police here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us