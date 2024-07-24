Caught on Cam: Man shot, robbed while using gambling machine in Kensington

Police in Philadelphia have released new surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down a gunman who, officials said, robbed and shot a man while he was using a skills gaming machine at a convenience store in Kensington on July 12, 2024.

The incident, according to a time stamp on the surveillance video, happened while the shop was opened beyond the city's curfew for area businesses.

Police shared the video online on Tuesday, July 24, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:34 a.m. on July 12, 2024, when an unidentified gunman rode a bike to the open door of a business along the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.

On the newly released surveillance footage, the gunman can be seen struggling to get his bike through the front door before walking into the business and confronting a victim who was using a skill gaming machine.

The video shows the gunman hold the victim at gunpoint before taking a bag off the victim's arm.

It's not seen in the footage shared by police, but, officials said that after the robbery, the victim confronted the gunman outside the business and, during that confrontation, the victim was shot in the neck.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he remains in critical condition.

The suspected gunman was described by police officials as a man who wore a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with the word "Big" on the upper-right chest, who was seen fleeing the scene on a blue and silver "Trek" mountain bike.

Police officials said anyone who sees the gunman shown in the video should not approach him and should contact 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have information on this suspected gunman or this incident can submit a tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be shared anonymously here.