A driver crashes the back of an SUV into the front of a Philadelphia medical marijuana dispensary, pulls out and then completely slams the vehicle into the store before a group of people rush inside.

The Sept. 27 looting was captured on surveillance images outside and inside the Curaleaf dispensary at 5058 City Avenue in the Wynnefield neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police on Wednesday released video showing the SUV smashing the front door of the dispensary. Several people -- many masked and some holding bags -- can be seen standing by as the SUV takes a second crack at smashing a hole in the place.

"Numerous unknown persons were captured on surveillance video gaining entry" after the crash.

Police didn't reveal how much weed was grabbed from the dispensary.

Some of the suspects could be seen fleeing in a small silver sedan. At the end of the video released by police a few of the suspects' faces can be seen.

The looting took place during unrest last month after a Philadelphia judge dismissed murder charges against Mark Dial, a former Philadelphia police officer seen on body-worn camera shooting and killing a driver just seconds after pulling him over. On Wednesday, another judge reinstated the charges in the killing of Eddie Irizarry.

Police asked anyone with information on the dispensary heist or who recognizes the suspects to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183/3184 or go through the normal tip lines by phone of online.