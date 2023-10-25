Crime and Courts

Caught on Cam: Looters use SUV to smash into Philly medical marijuana dispensary

Caught on cam: An SUV was used as a battering ram to loot West Philly's Curaleaf medical marijuana dispensary

By Dan Stamm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A driver crashes the back of an SUV into the front of a Philadelphia medical marijuana dispensary, pulls out and then completely slams the vehicle into the store before a group of people rush inside.

The Sept. 27 looting was captured on surveillance images outside and inside the Curaleaf dispensary at 5058 City Avenue in the Wynnefield neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police on Wednesday released video showing the SUV smashing the front door of the dispensary. Several people -- many masked and some holding bags -- can be seen standing by as the SUV takes a second crack at smashing a hole in the place.

"Numerous unknown persons were captured on surveillance video gaining entry" after the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police didn't reveal how much weed was grabbed from the dispensary.

Some of the suspects could be seen fleeing in a small silver sedan. At the end of the video released by police a few of the suspects' faces can be seen.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Germantown 4 hours ago

Police charge woman accused of shooting SEPTA bus driver 6 times, killing him

Philadelphia 27 mins ago

Southwark School in South Philly temporarily closes due to possible asbestos

The looting took place during unrest last month after a Philadelphia judge dismissed murder charges against Mark Dial, a former Philadelphia police officer seen on body-worn camera shooting and killing a driver just seconds after pulling him over. On Wednesday, another judge reinstated the charges in the killing of Eddie Irizarry.

Police asked anyone with information on the dispensary heist or who recognizes the suspects to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183/3184 or go through the normal tip lines by phone of online.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us