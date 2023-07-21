Police in Philadelphia are looking for a teen wanted for killing a man during an attempted carjacking in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 3rd District [VIDEO] ***UPDATE*** https://t.co/AHW77qXXL7 pic.twitter.com/eLLfhIKJNI — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) July 21, 2023

Rasheed Banks Jr., 15, is accused of shooting Michael Salerno during a July 12 carjacking attempt on the 1100 block of Porter Street, police said.

Banks is among three people wanted in this case, police said.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident. The suspects can be seen driving by the victim's car, and then coming back and pulling up behind it.

Then in the video you can see the suspects jump out of their car with weapons and approach Salerno.

After shooting at Salerno, they all get back into the Kia and back down the street, leaving the scene.

The three suspects involved were seen in a red Kia Soul with New Jersey tags.

A $20,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.