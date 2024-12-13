3 caught driving carjacked vehicle in Bensalem, 1 still wanted after foot chase

Three individuals have been arrested in Bensalem Township after police said they were driving around in a vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking in Philadelphia earlier this week.

According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, on Thursday, Dec. 12, just after 8 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle entering Bensalem Township.

Police said an automated License Plate Reader notified officers that a white 2020 Toyota Corolla with a Pennsylvania registration was traveling West on Street Road from I-95. The vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the Hulmeville Road and Park Ave area, according to police. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the Franklin Commons Apartments, and a traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed and drove to the rear of the complex where other officers were waiting.

Once the vehicle stopped, police said that four males, all dressed in black clothing, fled on foot from the vehicle.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle -- a 16-year-old year from Philadelphia -- was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. He was carrying a Polymer “Ghost Gun” loaded with an extended magazine in his waistband when he was arrested.

Police said the 16-year-old was charged with charged with firearms offenses, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police, evading arrest on foot, and driving without a license. He was transported to Edison Juvenile Facility.

Sincere Bennett, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia, was also apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. A handgun was located in his backpack, according to police. He was charged with firearms offenses, criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest on foot. He was arraigned by District Justice Falcone and bail was set at $350,000 and he was remanded to Bucks County Prison.

Malik Moore Ward, a 23-year-old from Philadelphia, also fled from the stolen and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

According to police, Ward was charged with criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned by District Justice Falcone and bail was set at $250,000 and he was remanded to Bucks County Prison.

Police said the fourth person who ran from the vehicle had not been found but a handgun was found in the area they fled.