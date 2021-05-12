Car Plows Into Outdoor Dining Area in Northern Liberties

Multiple people could be seen being loaded onto stretchers after a car crashed into the outdoor dining space of a restaurant in Northern Liberties Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Near 4th and Brown streets, where Cafe La Maude is located. The cause of the crash and extent of people's injuries were not immediately clear. At least four people could be seen carried away in stretchers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cafe La Maude's owner told NBC10 that eight people were in the parklet at the time of the crash. The eatery announced it would close for the rest of the day.

The crash left chairs, tables and splintered wood scattered on the ground.

The sedan involved sustained front-end damage and appeared to come to a rest after striking the rear passenger side of a van parked along the street in front of the parklet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.