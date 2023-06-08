Car smashes into Northeast Philadelphia store

A car crashed right into a Northeast Philadelphia convenience store Thursday morning, leaving the front of the store smashed.

The crash took place place before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the E&E Quick Mart along Frankford Avenue, near Tyson Avenue, in the Mayfair neighborhood.

An NBC10 cameraman captured video that shows yellow police tape in front of debris on the sidewalk and in the store, which was left wide open. The stores "Open" sign was still alight next to the gaping hole in front. A damaged sedan could be seen on the street.

Police on the scene didn't immediately reveal if anyone was injured or what led to the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.