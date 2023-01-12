Car Crashes Into Philly Police Building, Flips Over Near Park

A BMW crashed into a Philadelphia police building and then flipped over near a park before the driver got out and began fighting another person following an apparent road rage incident in Delaware County, investigators told NBC10.

The black BMW slammed into the Philadelphia Police department’s 12th District building at 6400 Woodland Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Thursday. The driver then backed up and continued speeding for a few blocks before the BMW flipped over and landed on its hood near Connell Park on 6401 Elmwood Avenue, police said.

“I saw the whole thing,” Ali Yammue, a witness, told NBC10. “It spun. It was speeding and it spun and flipped.”

Yammue told NBC10 the driver of the BMW then got out of the car following the crash and began fighting someone else.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“They were fighting after the guy got out of the car,” Yammue said.

Investigators are still sorting through the details to determine what exactly led to the crashes but told NBC10 a blue pickup truck was also involved and that it appears the entire ordeal stemmed from an earlier road rage incident in Delaware County.

“It was road rage, slash, leaving the scene,” Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Gregory Brown said. “Allegedly the operator of the blue pickup truck and the operator of the striking vehicle got into some type of altercation and I don’t know what happened beyond that.”

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken into custody. Police have not yet revealed his identity or the charges he’ll face.

The mangled BMW meanwhile was towed away Thursday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.