Northeast Philadelphia

SUV crashes into steps of Northeast Philly house, other driver flees

An SUV wound up wedged against a Rhawnhurst neighborhood home after an overnight crash

By Dan Stamm

A driver fled after colliding with another vehicle that wound up crashing into a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight, investigators said.

The wreck happened at Eastwood and Rhawn streets in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood around midnight Sunday into Monday, Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

An SUV wound up wedged against the steps of a corner home. The driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries, investigators said.

The other driver fled the scene, investigators said.

Licenses and Inspections examined the home and determined there was only minor damage to the property, investigators said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

