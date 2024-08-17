New Jersey

Capestock brings 3 days of peace and music to the Jersey Shore

Tribute bands are honoring musicians who performed at 1969's Woodstock festival at the 2024 Capestock in Cape May, New Jersey, this weekend

By Emily Rose Grassi

Kacie Rattigan

It's three days of peace and music down at the Jersey Shore this weekend as musicians perform at this year's Capestock.

Capestock is a music festival that aims to recreate the historic Woodstock festival of 1969 in New York, according to festival organizers.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Cape May version features tribute bands who are performing the hits of classic Woodstock performers like The Who, Santana and Janis Joplin.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s amazing that the Capestock musicians are able to recreate the energy of Woodstock, 55 years after the original performances, which are legendary,” said Zachary Mullock, Mayor of the City of Cape May.

Capestock kicked off on Friday, Aug. 16 with several bands showcasing their talents.

Tribute bands, like Just Like Janis, are taking to the stage in Cape May this weekend to honor musicians who made history at 1969 Woodstock festival. Video curtesy: Kacie Rattigan.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey Aug 16

Swimmers beware: Rip current warning in effect at Jersey Shore beaches this weekend

Back to school Aug 16

It's Back-to-School Season! See where teachers and families can get freebies and big discounts

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday afternoons with bands honoring The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Santana and more.

You can buy tickets for Capestock at the Cape May Convention Hall or online by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCape May
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us