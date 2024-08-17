It's three days of peace and music down at the Jersey Shore this weekend as musicians perform at this year's Capestock.

Capestock is a music festival that aims to recreate the historic Woodstock festival of 1969 in New York, according to festival organizers.

The Cape May version features tribute bands who are performing the hits of classic Woodstock performers like The Who, Santana and Janis Joplin.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s amazing that the Capestock musicians are able to recreate the energy of Woodstock, 55 years after the original performances, which are legendary,” said Zachary Mullock, Mayor of the City of Cape May.

Capestock kicked off on Friday, Aug. 16 with several bands showcasing their talents.

Tribute bands, like Just Like Janis, are taking to the stage in Cape May this weekend to honor musicians who made history at 1969 Woodstock festival. Video curtesy: Kacie Rattigan.

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday afternoons with bands honoring The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Santana and more.

You can buy tickets for Capestock at the Cape May Convention Hall or online by clicking here.