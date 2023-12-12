On Tuesday morning, good Samaritans stepped in to help a man who was suffering from cardiac arrest on a building's roof in Newark, Delaware, according to officials.

First responders were called to a store on the 300 block of Grove Lane in the Grove in Newark just before 10 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived, they found a man in his late thirties unconscious with people trying to revive him using CPR, according to law enforcement.

The first responders then took over performing CPR on him until paramedics from the county arrived, officials said. The teams were able to restore the man's pulse by just after 10:15 a.m.

A few minutes later, the fire departments on scene worked with the New Castle County High Angle/Confined Space Rescue Team as well as additional fire companies and paramedics to lower the man to the ground according to officials.

The man was then taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, officials said.