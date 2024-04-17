New Jersey

Bus driver, students not hurt during school bus fire at the Jersey Shore

By Emily Rose Grassi

Firefighters working next to a burning school bus
Marmora Fire Department

It took two hours for firefighters to put out a school bus fire at the Jersey Shore on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The Seaville Fire Company and the Upper Township Division of EMS were called to the Garden State Parkway around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a school bus on fire on the shoulder of the roadway, officials said.

Firefighters reported heavy fire throughout the entire bus and the Marmora Fire Department was asked to assist with putting out the flames.

The bus driver and all ten students who were on board at the time of the fire were able to get off safely and no injuries were reported.

New Jersey State Police and the Cape May County Fire Marshals office are investigating the cause of the fire.

