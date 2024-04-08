Bucks County Wawa sells a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million that's gone unclaimed

All five white balls drawn for the Mega Millions Friday matched one lucky ticket from a Langhorne, Pennsylvania Wawa.

The Wawa on 639 East Lincoln Highway sold the ticket and will receive a $5,000 “selling bonus” for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers on the Wawa’s ticket are 20-30-54-63-65.

As of now, the winner from the April 5 drawing has not claimed their prize.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

To receive winnings over $2,500 winners must file a claim form to the lottery either by mail or in person at a Lottery Area Office.

In addition, certain prizes like jackpots and top prizes must be claimed in person at Lottery Headquarters in Middletown.

Winners of the Pa. lottery have up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, but the sooner the better because it could take over a month to receive your check.

Didn’t get all the numbers? You may still have a chance to win something.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds people to check your tickets every time because even if it's not the “jackpot," you could still win some money.

For Friday’s drawing, more than 33,000 Mega Millions players won prizes of various amounts, including over 7,100 tickets that were purchased with “Megaplier."

Following this drawing, the new estimated annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot is now $97 million or $45 million in cash for the next drawing set for April 9.

Tickets are available for purchase online or by visiting a retailer who sells lottery tickets.