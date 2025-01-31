Bucks County man gets decades in prison for repeated rape of girl

A Bucks County man will spend decades behind bars for the repeated rape of girl over a nearly three-year period.

Carlos Navedo, 52, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, to 35 to 70 years in prison, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said. The sentenced was announced in a courtroom filled with the victim's relatives wearing purple and pink sweatshirts in support for her.

Last fall, a jury found the Bristol Township man guilty of raping a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, the DA's office said.

The repeated sexual abuse began when the girl was 9 years old in January 2021 and went until December 2023, prosecutors said.

"The victim, now 13, was among six people who provided victim impact statements during sentencing Thursday, telling Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr that Navedo 'took my childhood away from me,'" the DA's office said.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Everyone who testified at the sentencing hearing urged the judge to lock away Navedo for a long time, prosecutors said. “Protect our children and sentence this monster to the maximum sentence allowed,” one aunt said.

From the bench, Corr told the victim that she had the people who filled the courtroom there to support her, the DA's office said.

“I commend this remarkably strong child and her team that fought so that justice could be served,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a news release. “Thanks to the courage she displayed, despite having unimaginable acts inflicted upon her at such a young age, and to the tireless efforts of her team, this child predator will likely never see life outside of the four walls of a state correctional facility.”

Besides the prison sentence, Navedo was ordered to not contact the victim or her family and he must register as a sex offender with Megan's Law, the DA's office said.