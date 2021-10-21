Bucks County

Bucks County Italian Restaurant Goes Up in Flames

The fire left Casale DiMaggio Sicilian Restaurant in the Perkasie area charred

By Dan Stamm

Flames shot from the roof of Casale DiMaggio Sicilian Restaurant after closing Wednesday night leaving the Bucks County eatery appearing to be badly damaged.

Firefighters rushed to the restaurant on Dublin Pike in the Perkasie area around 11 p.m. to find the building on fire. It took crews more than an hour to knock down the flames and bring the fire under control, Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania, which shared photos and videos of the scene with NBC10, said.

Firefighters from other parts of upper Bucks County and equipment were brought in to battle the blaze. The fire left the building charred and visibly damaged.

Luckily, no one was hurt as the restaurant was closed at the time. The Sicilian-style family eatery, which features pizza, pasta and other food, closes at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, according to its website.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

