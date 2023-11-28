A Bucks County man is being held on $20 million bail after he allegedly sexually abused at least three children and distributed child pornography of his victims on social media over a five-year span.

Brian Harris, 28, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, is charged with multiple counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of an unconscious person, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, knowingly photographing or filming a child sex act, dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Mugshot of Brian Harris

“The allegations are that this predator victimized these children both by exploiting them, by manufacturing child sexual abuse materials, and by sexually victimizing them,” Bucks County First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer M. Schorn said during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The investigation began on Oct. 31, 2023, when the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a person shared an image of child pornography on the social media website Snapchat. Investigators later identified that person as Harris.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, police executed an arrest and search warrant at Harris’ home on the 1200 block of Pond Street. At the time of his arrest, Harris was wearing a black ring with the word “YeeYee” in white lettering, according to the criminal complaint.

Harris was charged that day with dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $100,000 bail.

Investigators later seized multiple phones from Harris’ home. They then found more than 500 images and videos of child pornography on the phones, according to the criminal complaint. Officials said the images depicted Harris sexually abusing two boys and a girl between the ages of 2 and 12. In several of the files, Harris was wearing the same black ring he was wearing at the time of his arrest, investigators said.

Investigators also said in some incidents Harris sexually assaulted the victims while they slept.

The sexual abuse occurred at various locations in Bucks County -- including Fallsington and Morrisville -- between September 2018 and September 2023, according to the criminal complaint. Harris allegedly recorded the sexual abuse himself and distributed the files on various social media platforms, including KIK and Telegram.

Harris worked at a home improvement store in Levittown. Officials say he may have also abused other victims at a park on Bordentown Road in Morrisville, a campground where families often gather during the summer. They continue to investigate.

Harris attended a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and remains in custody at the Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post $20 million bail.

It's unknown at this time whether or not Harris has legal representation.