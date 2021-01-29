Smoky Blaze Forces 2 Bucks County Schools to Go Online for the Day

A large brush fire that sent thick smoke into the sky forced two Bucks County elementary schools to turn to virtual learning Friday.

The fire broke out Friday around 3 a.m. in some mulch at Winding Brook Farm, off Folly Road in Warrington, Pennsylvania, the Warrington Fire Company No. 1 said on its Facebook page. Firefighters warned residents to expect thick smoke in the area during the day.

Thick smoke could be seen as crews tried to control the blaze.

That smoky forecast caused the Central Bucks School District to go to online learning for Friday for students at Titus and Barclay elementary schools.

"Barclay and Titus elementary schools will be asynchronous ONLY today, Friday, January 29, 2021 due to conditions associated with a brush fire in the Warrington area," a message on the schools' websites said. "Assignments will be posted by 10 a.m. Lunches for Barclay and Titus students at may be picked up at CB South today from 11 a.m.-12 p.m."

It is unclear when the fire will be extinguished or what caused it to start.