Beloved New Jersey native and superstar Bruce Springsteen is coming to Philadelphia next week.

He'll be joined by former President Barack Obama in the City of Brotherly Love to show support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris with a concert and rally on Monday, Oct. 28.

The event is part of the "When We Vote We Win" concert series that pushes for residents in swing states, like Pennsylvania, to vote early.

President Obama took to his Instagram account over the weekend and shared that the When We Vote We Win tour was in Nevada. He also urged everyone to vote and to help their family and friends vote too.