West Philadelphia

Breaking: At least one person hurt in West Philly rowhome fire

It's believed at least six rowhomes near 57th and Chestnut streets in West Philadelphia are on fire as crew work to extinguish the flames on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said one person has been hospitalized

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond as a fire tears through rowhomes near 57th and Chestnut streets in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
NBC10

Fire crews are working in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon as a fire is burning through homes located near the intersection of 57th and Chestnut streets.

As of about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were working, and pulling people out of homes along the block as smoke could be seen pouring from homes all along the street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Talking to NBC10, Joshua Davidson, a neighbor who lives on the block, said he believed the fire began at a home next to his own.

"I guess the kids were cooking or somebody was cooking and the next thing I know, somebody was banging on my door," he said. "This is just really unfortunate."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Davidson said he had to work to get his grandmother safely out of the home.

"I'm honestly glad to be alive right now," he said.

According to fire officials, one person has been hospitalized in this incident, but they did not immediately provide more information on the identity of the individual or the severity of their injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Philly teen charged with shooting man as Eagles fans celebrated in Center City

Delaware 2 hours ago

2 men charged in Del. cold case slaying from 2019

Officials said that the fire is considered an "all hands" fire response and there are currently at least 60 firefighters at the scene working to get the flames under control.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us