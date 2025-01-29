Breaking: At least one person hurt in West Philly rowhome fire

Fire crews are working in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon as a fire is burning through homes located near the intersection of 57th and Chestnut streets.

As of about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews were working, and pulling people out of homes along the block as smoke could be seen pouring from homes all along the street.

Talking to NBC10, Joshua Davidson, a neighbor who lives on the block, said he believed the fire began at a home next to his own.

"I guess the kids were cooking or somebody was cooking and the next thing I know, somebody was banging on my door," he said. "This is just really unfortunate."

Davidson said he had to work to get his grandmother safely out of the home.

"I'm honestly glad to be alive right now," he said.

According to fire officials, one person has been hospitalized in this incident, but they did not immediately provide more information on the identity of the individual or the severity of their injuries.

Officials said that the fire is considered an "all hands" fire response and there are currently at least 60 firefighters at the scene working to get the flames under control.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.