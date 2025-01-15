Break out the powdered wig, Philly needs historic actors

Have an interest in American History? Do you use the term 'hear ye' on a regular basis? Like to wear pantaloons with your finest buckled shoes?

You might be just what Historic Philadelphia Inc. needs as it has opened up auditions for costumed storytellers and interpreters of history to be stationed around Philadelphia's historic district and at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

On its site, Historic Philadelphia Inc. says its looking for people who can interact with visitors looking to learn more about American history and can be flexible and engaging.

This is a social job, one should be able to work well with others, acting experience preferred but not required, know the importance of the guest’s experience, be engaging, flexible, and an overall great communicator," the job posting notes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The company is looking for people who can act, can "make relevant connections for guests," can be adaptable and have a general knowledge about 18th century Philadelphia and the American Revolution.

The posting also notes that they are looking for someone with a "[w]illingness to explore and share complex and sensitive aspects of history."

Auditions will be held on Jan. 24 and 25, 2025, organizers said.

Anyone interested is asked to send a head shot and resume to auditions@historicphiladelphia.org

For more information visit www.historicphiladelphia.org.

