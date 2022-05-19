Boy, 5, Shot in Arm Inside North Philly Home

A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the arm inside a North Philadelphia home.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were notified of a 5-year-old boy who arrived at Episcopal Hospital suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. The boy is currently in stable condition and will be transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital.

Police responded to the boy's home along the 2400 block of North 5th Street. They searched through what they believed to be the child's bedroom and found a semi-automatic handgun under the bed, blood inside the room and a large bag with marijuana and numerous vials containing marijuana inside.

Police are currently interviewing the child’s father and grandmother as they continue to determine what led to the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.