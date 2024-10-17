Boy, 3, dies after being struck by car in Evesham, NJ

A 3-year-old boy died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Evesham Township, New Jersey.

Léelo en español aquí

The boy was in the area of Route 73 and Holtec Drive around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit by a car that was traveling southbound, police said. Responding police officers and firefighters initiated life-saving efforts on the child. The boy was then taken to Cooper Hospital.

On Thursday, police announced that the boy died from his injuries. They have not yet released his identity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the striking vehicle, an 81-year-old man from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.

The child was not in a car and was with an adult at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking any witnesses to come forward. If you have any information on the incident, call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 856-983-4699, emailing KennedyS@eveshampd.org or texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.