Boy, 17, Dies After Being Pulled Into Woodchipper in the Lehigh Valley

A 17-year-old boy died after being pulled into a woodchipper in Lehigh County, officials said Wednesday.

Isiah Bedocs, of Coplay, was working for a commercial tree company on Tuesday when a piece of debris he was putting into the wood chipper caught on his clothing and partially pulled him in, state police and the county coroner said.

The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, the coroner said.

Officers with the Pennsylvania State Police arrived and administered first aid before Bedocs was airlifted to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he died of multiple traumatic injuries at 2:55 p.m., the PSP and coroner said. The death was ruled accidental.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The PSP, Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the case.