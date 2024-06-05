Bomb scare at Philadelphia U.S. Postal Service facility

Some tense moments at a large United States Postal Service facility in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning as the bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered.

Philadelphia police, Philadelphia firefighters, K-9 units, the Philadelphia Bomb Squad and Homeland Security were called to the USPS sorting facility along Lindbergh Boulevard in the Eastwick neighborhood around 2:40 a.m. on June 5, 2024, after "a possible explosive device was inside a broken box," police said.

The bomb squad eventually "declared the device inert," police said.

By 4:30 a.m., trucks could be seen rolling into and out of the facility again.

The circumstances surrounding the device remained under investigation Wednesday, police said.