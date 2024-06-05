Philadelphia

Bomb scare at Philadelphia U.S. Postal Service facility

Federal and local first responders were called on June 5, 2024, to the United States Postal Service sorting facility on Lindbergh Boulevard in Philadelphia due to 'a possible explosive device'

By Dan Stamm

Some tense moments at a large United States Postal Service facility in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning as the bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered.

Philadelphia police, Philadelphia firefighters, K-9 units, the Philadelphia Bomb Squad and Homeland Security were called to the USPS sorting facility along Lindbergh Boulevard in the Eastwick neighborhood around 2:40 a.m. on June 5, 2024, after "a possible explosive device was inside a broken box," police said.

The bomb squad eventually "declared the device inert," police said.

By 4:30 a.m., trucks could be seen rolling into and out of the facility again.

The circumstances surrounding the device remained under investigation Wednesday, police said.

