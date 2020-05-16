Delaware

Boater Disappears After Vessel Capsizes in Delaware River

The man disappeared late Friday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said

Coast Guard Patrol Boat
Shutterstock

A man is missing after a boat he was on late Friday capsized off the Delaware shore, authorities said.

Another person on the boat reported to rescuers that the two were on a boat about four miles south of Delaware City when the vessel capsized, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.

The incident reportedly happened off the shore of Augustine Beach, authorities said. The man was not identified.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 8 hours ago

Virus Or Not, If You Open Jersey Shore Beaches, They’ll Come

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Pa. State Trooper on Motorcycle Hurt in Philadelphia Hit-and-Run

Anyone with information on this case in encouraged to call the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center at (215)271-4881.

This article tagged under:

DelawareDelaware Rivermissing boater
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us