Blood trail leads police to Philly home tied to multiple shootings, officials say

Police investigating after two men were reportedly shot at a property in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, late Tuesday, followed a fresh trail of blood into a home where investigators believe a woman was shot just two days before, officials said.

According to police, the discovery was made after officers responded to the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue for a reported shooting. There, just before midnight on Tuesday, police said, a 50-year-old man was found on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily, after being shot in the leg.

First responders took the man to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in critical condition.

As officers were investigating the scene, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that a 32-year-old man showed up at an area hospital, where he was taken by a private vehicle.

Small said that this man, who had been shot in the back, told police that he was also shot that evening at a property along the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue.

This man was placed in stable condition, Small said.

At about the same time, officers on scene found a trail of fresh blood that led them to a property along the block, said Small.

"We did find a fresh trail of blood leading into one of the properties when police first arrived on the location. So, police made entry into that property," he said.

This property, Small said, is also believed to be tied to a shooting that happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Sunday where a 60-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the wrist.

"We know Sunday night, just a few days ago, there was a shooting at this same location where someone was shot. They were in stable condition Sunday night" said Small. "We found rifle rounds on the sidewalk, so there is a possibility that these two shootings are related."

Inside the home, Small said, officers found a rifle "in plain view," as well as "many rounds of ammunition" and, what Small said appeared to be a "large quantity" of crack cocaine.

While he didn't provide more information on who was in the home at the time, Small said several people that were there when police arrived have been detained.

No arrests have yet been made, but Small said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.