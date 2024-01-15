Philadelphia

Biden in Philly to volunteer at Philabundance for MLK Jr. Day

President Joe Biden is expected to be in South Philadelphia on Monday to participate in a service event to support the food insecure. It will be his third time spending the holiday volunteering at the Philly nonprofit

By Hayden Mitman

The president will be in Philadelphia today to spend Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service helping to support the food insecure.

It will be President Joe Biden's third visit to the state in less than two weeks and, it's his third time spending the holiday working with Philabundance -- a nonprofit food bank that helps those in need throughout the region.

Biden also volunteered at the South Philadelphia-based food bank on MLK Day -- along with first lady Jill Biden -- in 2021 and 2022.

During the day, officials with Philadbundance said, they will be working -- with the help of a team of dedicated volunteers from ages 12 and up -- to "create 5,000 nutritious backpack kits for children facing food insecurity in the Greater Philadelphia region."

Each kit will contain items like rice, cereal, oatmeal, granola bars, canned fruit and vegetables, canned fish or meat, shelf-stable milk, and juice, officials said.

The president will be visiting the sports complex in South Philadelphia -- and causing some road closures -- between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Officials said those traveling to the 1 p.m. 76ers game at the Wells Fargo Center should be prepared for some possible traffic disruptions.

