Betsy Ross Bridge Ramp to NB I-95 Closed for 1 Year

The ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is now closed and will remain that way for an entire year as construction takes place.

Traffic heading northbound to I-95 is being detoured to the Aramingo Avenue ramp. The ramp from the bridge – which connects Philadelphia and South Jersey – to the interstate will be demolished and reconstructed due to “deterioration of its structural components,” the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said in a press release.

The ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 is also closed for reconstruction, with traffic similarly being detoured along Aramingo Avenue.

PennDOT advised drivers to remain alert for slowing traffic as people adjust to the detours.