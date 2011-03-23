BETHESDA PROJECT GALA

Join the Bethesda Project this spring to help and care for the homeless in our community.

On April 26th, the Bethesda project will hold it's 14th annual Gala and auction. All the proceeds will help fund the organizations emergency shelters, housing, and supporitive services. Join the Flyers legend Bernie Parent and celebrity auctioneer Joe Piscopo as we come together to change the lives of those in need.



When: April 26th



Where: Diamond Club, Citizens Bank Park,1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148