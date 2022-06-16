A Bucks County man who killed his chiropractor, whom he blamed for his jaw pain, has been sentenced to up to more than seven decades behind bars.

Joseph O'Boyle, 23, was convicted June 10 of third-degree murder in the 2020 beating death of Bensalem chiropractor Dr. James Sowa. He was sentenced 37 to 74 years behind bars for the killing.

O'Boyle beat Sowa with a blunt object in his home office on November 2, 2020, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said O'Boyle entered Sowa's office with no appointment and struck the doctor in the head multiple times. While Sowa was on the floor unconscious, O'Boyle repeatedly struck him in the jaw, killing him.

Sowa's records showed that O'Boyle had been a patient of his in September of 2020, the prosecutor's office said.

O'Boyle's family said he was upset with the treatment he received for his jaw pain at the appointment and intended to sue the doctor for making his pain worse.

O'Boyle pleaded guilty to Sowa's murder and to assaulting a Bensalem detective investigating the homicide, the DA's office said.