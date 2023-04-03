Pennsylvania

Ben & Jerry's Brings Free Cone Day Back to Philly

Calling all fans, family and friends, Ben & Jerry’s is back with Free Cone Day!

By Diana Reyes

BEN & JERRYS

If you're looking for free scoops of Ben and Jerry's ice cream Monday is your lucky day. The company will be handing out free cones from noon to 8 p.m. as a thank you to all fans.

The only location in the city to get a free cone is at the campus of Penn University, at 218 S. 40th Street.

For the first time since 2019, the company is returning to following the annual tradition they had celebrated since spring of 1979.

“It has always been about thanking the fans, and this year will be no different," the company said in a statement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The company expects to serve over a million scoops worldwide.

The ice-cream lovers can get in line as many times they’d like, and try any flavor available.

Whether it is the classic Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip, invented three decades ago, or the new flavor, "Lights! Caramel! Action!" that was unveiled this year with the award-winning director, filmmaker and TV producer, Ava DuVernay.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bucks County 2 hours ago

Tornado Confirmed to Have Struck Bucks County

Philadelphia Sixers 34 mins ago

It's Embiid Vs. Doncic for Scoring Title in NBA's Final Week

To find other participating locations, click here.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBEN & JERRY'S
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us