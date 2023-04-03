Ben & Jerry's Brings Free Cone Day Back to Philly

If you're looking for free scoops of Ben and Jerry's ice cream Monday is your lucky day. The company will be handing out free cones from noon to 8 p.m. as a thank you to all fans.

The only location in the city to get a free cone is at the campus of Penn University, at 218 S. 40th Street.

For the first time since 2019, the company is returning to following the annual tradition they had celebrated since spring of 1979.

“It has always been about thanking the fans, and this year will be no different," the company said in a statement.

The company expects to serve over a million scoops worldwide.

The ice-cream lovers can get in line as many times they’d like, and try any flavor available.

Whether it is the classic Cookie Dough Chocolate Chip, invented three decades ago, or the new flavor, "Lights! Caramel! Action!" that was unveiled this year with the award-winning director, filmmaker and TV producer, Ava DuVernay.

